A man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase earlier this month has been arraigned.
Patrick D. Kalember, 65, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since March 4, when he allegedly fled from law enforcement officials in Parker. The pursuit, which resulted in minor injuries to one La Paz County Sheriff’s deputy, continued to Lake Havasu City before Kalember was apprehended at an Acoma Boulevard gas station. The Mohave County Public Defender’s Office entered a “not guilty” plea on Kalember’s behalf at his arraignment Thursday morning.
Kalember has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop Kalember’s vehicle in Parker after he was allegedly seen driving at 96 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. Officials say Kalember fled from deputies, with Kalember and pursuing officers approaching speeds of about 120 miles per hour in light traffic on State Route 95.
Deputies say Kalember left the highway and entered Cattail Cove State Park, where one deputy followed. Another deputy, identified as T. Saben, attempted to block Kalember’s escape from the park. Saben was unsuccessful, law enforcement officials said, and Kalember struck the deputy with his vehicle as he exited the park and returned to the highway.
La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies were joined in their pursuit of Kalember by the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, but Kalember allegedly evaded law enforcement until late in the evening.
Kalember later entered a Terrible’s convenience store location as law enforcement officers continued their search for him, and was allegedly heard bragging about the chase. Witnesses contacted law enforcement, and officers responded to the scene shortly afterward to take Kalember into custody.
As of Friday, Kalember remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
