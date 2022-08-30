A Lake Havasu City man could be sentenced to 14 years in prison next month on charges related to an exchange of gunfire with local law enforcement, under a plea agreement offered by county prosecutors.
Jason J. Boon, 48, is scheduled to appear Sept. 23 in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing, as well as a possible sentencing hearing in the case. Under the most recent agreement offered by prosecutors, Boon would plead guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, with a presumptive 14-year prison sentence. In exchange for his plea, additional charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharging a weapon in Lake Havasu City limits would be dismissed.
Earlier this month, Boon cited lack of communication with his appointed legal counsel in a motion to be assigned a new attorney in the case. According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt this week, that request was withdrawn after an Aug. 12 settlement conference in the case, when Patt says he and Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Emily Weiss arrived at the current plea agreement.
The case began on April 4, when Boon reportedly raised bed sheets surrounding his home, each with messages printed in spray paint. Those messages allegedly showed threatening statements toward Boon’s neighbors, as well as indications that he would engage with law enforcement officers if confronted.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to Boon’s address at about 9 p.m. April 4, on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. Boon allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of responding officers, who returned fire. According to statements by police, Boon was wounded in the exchange, before barricading himself within his home.
The armed standoff lasted about four hours, before Boon ultimately surrendered himself into custody. Boon was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of an injury to his arm, and later booked into Mohave County Jail.
As of Tuesday, Boon remained in custody at the facility on $200,000 bond.
