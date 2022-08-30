Jason Boon

A Lake Havasu City man could be sentenced to 14 years in prison next month on charges related to an exchange of gunfire with local law enforcement, under a plea agreement offered by county prosecutors.

Jason J. Boon, 48, is scheduled to appear Sept. 23 in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing, as well as a possible sentencing hearing in the case. Under the most recent agreement offered by prosecutors, Boon would plead guilty to three counts of aggravated assault, with a presumptive 14-year prison sentence. In exchange for his plea, additional charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharging a weapon in Lake Havasu City limits would be dismissed.

