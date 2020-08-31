A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court this week, after he was charged in an alleged stabbing incident last month.
Filiberto Chacon, 38, was indicted by prosecutors Aug. 27, and is scheduled to appear for arraignment Thursday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Chacon was arrested Aug. 15 at an address on the 2400 block of Palisades Drive. According to police, a fight at the location turned potentially deadly when Chacon allegedly used a large kitchen knife to stab a victim multiple times.
The victim was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Chacon remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Monday on $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.