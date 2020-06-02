Mohave County prosecutors are offering a plea agreement for an 18-year-old suspected of armed robbery.
Tyler Woodward was arrested in April alongside two alleged accomplices after allegedly robbing a Lake Havasu City man at gunpoint. According to police, Woodward was already wanted at the time of his arrest on charges of probation violation from an original charge of armed robbery in Maricopa County last year. Woodward was additionally wanted for questioning at the time of his arrest after a March 3 incident, during which he was accused of stealing a parked truck in Havasu and driving it to Las Vegas, before allegedly abandoning the vehicle after a pursuit with Las Vegas law enforcement officers.
Attorneys for Woodward filed in Mohave Superior Court to vacate a May 28 pre-trial conference, and to schedule a change-of-plea hearing in the case. That hearing is scheduled to take place June 17.
The terms of the plea agreement drafted for Woodward by prosecutors was not immediately available to the public as of Tuesday.
Havasu residents Turner Gilmore, 20, and Jeremy Lichtenberger, 22, are scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court later this months as codefendants in the case of alleged armed robbery.
Gilmore is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference June 29. Lichtenberger is scheduled to appear for a status conference June 25.
As of Tuesday, Woodward and Lichtenberger remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond, each. Gilmore was released from custody May 14 on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.