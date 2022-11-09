A 44-year-old Bullhead City man was arrested last month on multiple felony charges after Mohave County investigators say he drove while intoxicated, fell asleep at the wheel, and threatened responding deputies at the scene.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael S. Fields was driving his truck on Oct. 28 in the area of Mohave Valley when his vehicle became stuck in the sand. Deputies arrived at the scene, and allegedly saw that the vehicle’s tires were spinning in the sand. According to deputies, Fields was found asleep behind the wheel.
Fields woke while deputies were at the scene, and allegedly became irate. Deputies say Fields threatened violence against deputies multiple times. When deputies attempted to take Fields into custody, Fields reportedly struggled with officers before he was ultimately arrested on charges of DUI, aggravated assault against an officer and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy involved in Fields’ arrest was hospitalized due to injuries suffered during the confrontation.
As of Tuesday, Fields did not appear to be in custody at Mohave County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.