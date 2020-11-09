A traffic stop led to the arrest of a transient driver on felony charges when officers allegedly found items of drug paraphernalia and several counterfeit bills. Now that driver is scheduled to appear later this month in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing.
Justin A. Reaume, 28, was arraigned Oct. 22 on charges of forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with a court order and failure to appear in court.
Reaume was arrested Oct. 3 during a traffic stop near the intersection of Querio and Injo Drives. Officers allegedly found Reaume to have standing warrants for his arrest, and took him into custody at the scene. According to police, two marijuana pipes were found in Reaume’s vehicle, as well as alleged heroin paraphernalia. Police also say that three counterfeit $20 bills were also found in Reaume’s wallet.
Reaume has since accepted an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors, according to court records. He is expected to plead guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, for which he could receive a sentence of supervised probation.
