A man accused of leading law enforcement officials on a high-speed chase that allegedly injured one La Paz County Sheriff’s deputy could plead guilty next month in Mohave Superior Court.
Patrick D. Kalember, 65, was arrested March 4 after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement officials in Parker. According to police, La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to top Kalember after he was allegedly seen driving at 96 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. Officials say Kalember fled from deputies, with Kalember and pursuing officers approaching speeds of about 120 miles per hour on State Route 95.
Kalember allegedly left the highway and entered Cattail Cove State Park, between Parker and Lake Havasu City. A La Paz Sheriff’s cruiser followed Kalember into the park, according to police, while another attempted to bar his escape. When Kalember attempted to evade the pursuing deputy and exit the park, he allegedly struck the assisting deputy, injuring him before fleeing into Havasu.
Deputies were assisted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Havasu City Police Department in their pursuit, but Kalember was able to evade law enforcement until later that evening.
After appearing to have escaped from law enforcement, police say Kalember entered an Acoma Boulevard convenience store and was allegedly heard bragging about the chase. Witnesses contacted police dispatchers, and officers arrived on the scene shortly afterward to take Kalember into custody.
Kalember was initially charged with counts of aggravated assault against an officer, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court July 1 for a change-of-plea hearing.
