A California man has been released on $25,000 bond after his arrest earlier this month on felony charges after police say he entered the home of his girlfriend and held her, as well as her children, against their will earlier this month. He is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court this week for his arraignment.
Adam Ewles, 37, was charged Sept. 7 with counts including aggravated domestic violence, preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency, unlawful imprisonment and disorderly conduct.
According to police, Ewles was involved in a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend at her Oro Grande Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 6. Although law enforcement were called during that incident, police say Ewles left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. According to the report, Ewles returned to the location early the next morning, and allegedly refused to let his girlfriend or her children leave.
The victims were eventually able to escape, police said, and ran to a neighbor’s residence to contact emergency dispatchers. When officers arrived at the home, Ewles allegedly refused to exit the building and barricaded himself inside. A SWAT Team and police negotiator were called to the residence, and Ewles was taken into custody 90 minutes later.
According to court records, Ewles is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment on Oct. 1.
