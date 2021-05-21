A Bullhead City man is in custody this week after a shooting that took place in a Fort Mohave parking lot.
Jim D. Mosier, 23, was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday evening after the shooting took place. According to investigators, Mosier was reportedly riding his motorcycle in a reckless manner on State Route 95 before stopping in the parking lot of a Fort Mohave retail store. There, Mosier was allegedly confronted by victim Larry B. Marcum, 41, also of Bullhead City.
Investigators say Marcum confronted Mosier about his driving, and the two argued in front of the business. Mosier allegedly drew a gun during the argument and held it at his side. As the argument continued, Marcum drew a gun of his own, and also held it at his side.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the argument continued until Marcum returned his weapon to his pocket. Marcum then allegedly approached Mosier and attempted to kick him. Mosier allegedly raised his weapon and fired, wounding Mosier.
Sheriff’s officials say Mosier then holstered his weapon and used his mobile phone to contact emergency dispatchers. The call prompted a response from the sheriff’s office, as well as the Fort Mohave Tribal Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Bystanders performed first aid on Marcum until paramedics transported him to a local hospital. Marcum was pronounced deceased at the facility.
Following an investigation by law enforcement officials, Mosier was arrested at the scene. Investigation into the case remained ongoing as of Thursday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
