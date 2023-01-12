Bryce W. Treft

Bryce W. Treft

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area of State Route 91 last week, after receiving reports of a man accused of pointing a firearm at passing vehicles.

Witnesses allegedly reported that a man later identified as Bryce W. Treft, 35, of Littlefield, was seen walking on the highway Friday afternoon with the weapon in his possession. Deputies searched the area for Treft, who was ultimately located at a Littlefield area campsite.

