Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area of State Route 91 last week, after receiving reports of a man accused of pointing a firearm at passing vehicles.
Witnesses allegedly reported that a man later identified as Bryce W. Treft, 35, of Littlefield, was seen walking on the highway Friday afternoon with the weapon in his possession. Deputies searched the area for Treft, who was ultimately located at a Littlefield area campsite.
According to investigators, Treft was heard shouting incoherently when deputies arrived. Deputies spoke with Treft through a PA system, and ultimately convinced Treft to surrender himself into custody.
Deputies detained Treft, and searched the campsite. According to investigators, an airsoft pellet gun was found at the scene, which resembled a realistic revolver. Deputies also allegedly found a plastic bag containing 15 grams of methamphetamine among Treft’s possessions.
Treft was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with weapons and possession of dangerous drugs. As of Thursday, Treft remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $2,500 bond.
