A Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual assault is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Monday to request new legal representation.
Jeremy M. Sorenson, 30, was as of this week awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault and second-degree burglary after an incident that allegedly occurred in mid-September. According to court documents, Sorenson has filed with the Arizona Bar Association a complaint against his current legal counsel, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, and cited a possible conflict of interest by Amann.
In a Nov. 19 letter to Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle, Sorenson said that he doubts the integrity of his attorney, who he says has pushed him to accept a plea agreement in the case.
Sorenson was arrested Sept. 18, after witnesses allegedly reported that the defendant entered the bedroom of a victim at Crazy Horse Campground, and sexually violated the victim as she slept. According to police, the victim woke during the assault, and shoved her assailant off of her.
The victim and her daughter allegedly confronted Sorenson, who had multiple prior felony convictions. According to police, Sorenson struck the victim during that confrontation, and left the scene. Sorenson was found nearby when officers responded, and he was taken into custody without incident.
As of Friday, Sorenson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Dec. 7 for a hearing of his request for new legal representation.
