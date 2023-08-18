Jamie J. Lewis

Jamie J. Lewis.

A Lake Havasu City man accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim could now serve five years in prison, after accepting a plea agreement Friday with Mohave County prosecutors.

Jamie J. Lewis, 29, is now scheduled to appear for judgment and sentencing Sept. 13 in Mohave Superior Court. A Mohave County grand jury indicted Lewis in May on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, in reference to three reported incidents in which Lewis - Who has already served time in prison on a prior felony conviction - allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the victim. On Friday, Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor younger than fifteen. All other counts against him will be dismissed under the terms of his plea agreement.

