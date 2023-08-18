A Lake Havasu City man accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old victim could now serve five years in prison, after accepting a plea agreement Friday with Mohave County prosecutors.
Jamie J. Lewis, 29, is now scheduled to appear for judgment and sentencing Sept. 13 in Mohave Superior Court. A Mohave County grand jury indicted Lewis in May on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, in reference to three reported incidents in which Lewis - Who has already served time in prison on a prior felony conviction - allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the victim. On Friday, Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor younger than fifteen. All other counts against him will be dismissed under the terms of his plea agreement.
Under that agreement, Lewis is expected to serve five years in prison, with a term of supervised probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from custody.
The case began April 17, when the victim’s legal guardian reportedly found a series of sexually explicit text messages between Lewis and the victim, and reported the alleged correspondence to law enforcement officials.
Lewis was previously convicted in Mohave County on one count of credit card fraud, and served about eight months in prison beginning in 2020. He was released from prison in February 2021, and had become an acquaintance of the victim’s legal guardian.
According to police, the texts between Lewis and the victim may have detailed plans for the two to meet on as many as three occasions. Their shared text history extended from Jan. 27 through April 16 of this year, according to investigators.
Officers sought Lewis until May 24, when Lewis was ultimately located in the area of 450 London Bridge Road. Lewis was taken into custody at the scene, and declined to speak with investigators without the presence of an attorney.
As of Friday, Lewis remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
