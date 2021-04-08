A Lake Havasu City man accused of 12 criminal counts involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor was released from custody last month on $35,000 bond.
According to court documents, Munoz was released from custody March 25. He appeared April 5 in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference in his case, where defense attorney Virginia Crews issued a denial of the accusation on Munoz’ behalf.
Munoz was arrested last month on charges of six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, in reference to multiple alleged incidents against a single victim. According to police, the incidents took place at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Drive, where investigators say Munoz engaged in nonconsensual sex with the victim.
Prosecutors opposed a reduction in Munoz’ bond last month from its initial $50,000, indicating that the defendant shared ties in the Havasu community with the victim. According to prosecutors, the victim feared for her safety if Munoz should be released.
Munoz is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference on June 7.
According to court records, prosecutors have offered Munoz a plea agreement in the case. The terms of that agreement, or whether that agreement would be considered by Munoz and his attorney, were unknown as of Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.