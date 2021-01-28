A Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old victim says he is now seeking a plea agreement, according to a letter filed in Mohave Superior Court.
“I would like to speak with someone ASAP,” wrote Michael J. Leander, 20, in a letter to Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe. “I do not want probation. I want a plea for three years or less.”
The letter, which Leander wrote while in custody at Mohave County Jail, was filed in Mohave Superior Court last Friday. Under Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure, a plea agreement in Leander’s case would have to be agreed upon by Leander, his legal representation and Mohave County prosecutors. The terms of such an agreement are often discussed in advance by attorneys, after which a judge will choose whether such an agreement will be accepted.
Also under Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure, the victim in a criminal case must have an opportunity to confer with prosecutors before any such plea agreement is offered.
Leander was arrested earlier this month, following a two-month investigation by Lake Havasu City Police officers into a Nov. 8 report of sexual assault. According to police, Leander allegedly invited the 16-year-old victim to his home and played a drinking game with her. The victim became intoxicated, police said, and Leander took her home.
According to the report, Leander led the victim to a shed, which had been converted into a small bedroom, behind her residence. The victim allegedly reported that she was barely conscious when he sexually assaulted her. According to the victim’s alleged statement, the assault ended when Leander jumped away from her, believing that he heard rocks being kicked in the yard outside.
Officers contacted Leander on Jan. 6, and asked him to give a statement at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Leander agreed to an interview with detectives, during which he allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim. He also allegedly admitted to knowing the victim was 16 years old at the time of the incident.
Leander was charged with felony counts of sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor. The charge of sexual assault alone carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. The charge of sexual conduct with a minor carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.
As of Thursday afternoon, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Morgan Carstensen was unable to comment on potential plea discussions with Leander’s defense.
“Typically these types of plea negotiations are arranged between lawyers,” Carstensen said. “But (Leander) is free to send whatever correspondence he wishes to Judge Sipe.”
As of Thursday, Leander remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
