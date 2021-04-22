Attorneys for a Lake Havasu City man accused of sexual assault are now asking that he be released on his own recognizance, due to new circumstances in his case.
Jeremy M. Sorenson, 30, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since his arrest last year on charges of sexual assault. According to a brief filed Tuesday by Deputy Mohave County Legal Defender Michael Crocker, Sorenson’s bond was set at $50,000 due to factors including fears for the safety of the victim, should he be released. According to Crocker, the victim has since moved, mitigating the victim’s or prosecutors’ fears of reprisal.
On Tuesday, Crocker requested that Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle release Sorenson on his own recognizance.
“Material facts exist in the case that make reexamination of the release conditions appropriate,” Crocker said. “There is no threat to the victim, who no longer resides in Arizona.”
Sorenson was arrested Sept. 18 after witnesses allegedly reported that he entered a cabin at Crazy Horse Campground and sexually assaulted a victim as she slept. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the victim shoved her assailant off of her, and followed him out of her bedroom. The victim and her daughter allegedly confronted Sorenson in front of the cabin. During that confrontation, police say Sorenson struck the victim before leaving the scene.
Sorenson was found within the campground soon after officers responded, and was taken into custody without incident.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has identified Sorenson as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute, with prior convictions for counts of theft and assault that took place between 2006 and 2015.
As of Thursday, no date has been set for Carlisle to rule on Crocker’s motion for release.
