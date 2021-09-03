A Lake Havasu City man was indicted Thursday on six felony counts after he allegedly slashed two victims with a box cutter.
Police say the attacks took place early Sunday morning at the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive. Jonathan Kroll, 33, was allegedly seen leaving the area when officers arrived. Police pursued Kroll, who allegedly fled from officers until his vehicle rolled and came to a stop. According to investigators, Kroll attempted to escape from officers on foot before he was apprehended after a brief chase.
Kroll has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, unlawful flight from law enforcement and one felony count of criminal damage to property.
According to Arizona Corrections records, Kroll was serving a term of parole at the time of his arrest last weekend. Kroll was previously arrested in 2013 on charges of second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing incident that took place in Havasu. In that case, Kroll ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, and served about five years in Mohave County Jail before his parole. His parole was expected to end Oct. 16.
Kroll is expected to appear for arraignment Thursday in Mohave Superior Court, in a hearing over which Judge Pro Tempore Megan McCoy will preside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.