A Laughlin man was accused of stalking this week after he allegedly placed a retail tracking device on a victim’s vehicle.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called Monday evening to the home of a Mohave Valley resident, who said he found the device on his vehicle. The victim allegedly suspected Cristian C. Gonzalez, 25, of planting the device. Gonzalez was subject to a restraining order from the victim after a previous altercation.
According to the report, deputies took the device and drove throughout Mohave Valley, before eventually parking in Bullhead City at about midnight on Tuesday. About five minutes later, deputies say a vehicle drove past their location – and Gonzalez was visually identified as the driver.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop, and learned that Gonzalez had a firearm in his vehicle. Deputies removed Gonzalez from the vehicle and questioned him about his activity that evening.
Gonzalez allegedly admitted to placing the tracking device in the victim’s vehicle a few days prior, and that he had previously traveled to the victim’s residence to take photos. According to the report, Gonzalez traveled to deputies’ location early Tuesday morning with the expectation of confronting the victim.
Deputies arrested Gonzalez at the scene on felony charges including three counts of aggravated harassment, one count of stalking and one count of failure to comply with a court order.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Gonzalez remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
