A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court on felony drug charges after he was allegedly found with one pound of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop last month.
Christian A. Nava, 28, was driving Feb. 21 on State Route 95 when he allegedly caught the attention of Lake Havasu City Police officers in the area of SARA Park. According to the report, police radar recorded a row of cars traveling almost 65 miles per hour in the posted 55-mile-per-hour zone. Nava’s car was allegedly observed to be traveling too closely behind another vehicle, and according to police, if Nava would have been the primary cause if an accident were to occur.
Officers stopped Nava, and began to issue him a written warning for driving too closely to the vehicle in front of him. It was then that a K9 unit arrived on the scene to assist in the traffic stop, the report said. The K9, identified as “Rocky,” allegedly alerted police to the possible presence of narcotics in Nava’s vehicle.
Nava was detained at the scene, and officers determined that he had a THC vape pen in his vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Officers searched Nava’s vehicle, and allegedly found a grocery bag that contained an estimated one pound of suspected cocaine in 16 individually-wrapped bags. Nava was also allegedly found with $982 in cash, and a mobile phone.
Nava was charged with felony counts of transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.
He was released from custody last month on $5,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear for arraignment in the case on March 12.
