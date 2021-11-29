A Lake Havasu City man accused of fathering the child of a 14-year-old victim is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing in January.
Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, will now have an opportunity to accept a possible plea agreement with prosecutors, in advance of his pending trial on charges of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15.
The accusation stems from the results of a paternity test earlier this year that allegedly showed Fichtelman to be the father of the victim’s child. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the sexual abuse of the victim took place between October 2017 and January 2018.
Ficthelman previously served 20 years in prison after he was convicted in 1991 on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 in California. He was released from the California Department of Corrections on parole in 2010.
Fichtelman was released from custody in October on $25,000 bond, and most recently appeared in Mohave Superior Court for a Nov. 18 status conference in the case.
His change of plea hearing is scheduled to take place Jan. 11.
