A Lake Havasu City man was served with six warrants for his arrest on charges of failure to appear in court.
Cory R. Harrison, 31, was allegedly recognized by officers on Oct. 24 as he exited a McCulloch Boulevard restaurant. Officers stopped Harrison at the scene, confirmed the warrants for his arrest, and took him into custody.
Harrison was initially wanted on an Aug. 1 warrant after he allegedly failed to appear in court on an original charge of aggravated DUI.
On Oct. 15, five additional warrants were issued for Harrison’s arrest when it was learned that Harrison failed to appear in court after five previous misdemeanor complaints against him in the past two years.
All six warrants were issued by Lake Havasu Municipal Judge Mitchell Kalauli.
Harrison made an initial court appearance on Oct. 25, and his bond has been set at $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.