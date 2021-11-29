A Lake Havasu City man remains in custody this week after he allegedly left a pedestrian in critical condition during a reported hit-and-run accident.
Anthony Estrada, 45, was arraigned Nov. 22 on charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death or injury; and driving with a suspended license. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for a pre-trial conference on Thursday.
The case began Oct. 28, when emergency first responders were called to the 300 block of Maverick Drive to aid the victim, who was reportedly injured and lying in the roadway. The 59-year-old female victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center from the scene, and flown to a Las Vegas hospital in stable but critical condition.
Lake Havasu City investigators determined the suspect vehicle to be a gray Dodge Dakota, which was later allegedly identified as Estrada’s own. The investigation ultimately led to Estrada’s arrest on Nov. 4.
As of Monday, Estrada remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
