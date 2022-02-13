A Lake Havasu City man has pleaded not guilty in the case of a Desert Hills adult bookstore that was robbed at last year.
Matthew B. McWhirter, 39, was arraigned Thursday on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and weapons misconduct, following his arrest last month after a four-month investigation by Lake Havasu City and Mohave County investigators. Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Allison Shokes has filed a list of defenses in the case on Feb. 4, including a general denial of the accusation, insufficiency of the state’s evidence and a lack of specific intent to commit the crime.
The crime took place Sept. 28 on the 3500 block of London Bridge Road. Video surveillance from the scene showed a man wearing a bandana over his face, and pointing a shotgun in the direction of a clerk as he demanded money from the store’s cash register. The suspect allegedly fled the scene of the robbery prior to the arrival of law enforcement officials.
After a four-month investigation, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and Lake Havasu City Police investigators allegedly determined McWhirter to have been the man responsible. McWhirter was found and detained for questioning in Havasu, before he was ultimately arrested.
Detectives served a search warrant at McWhirter’s home last month, where investigators allegedly found a shotgun similar to that used during the robbery. According to authorities, investigators also found a bandana, clothing and shoes in McWhirter’s home that appeared consistent with those worn by the suspect.
As of Friday, McWhirter remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $20,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance will be March 2, when McWhirter is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference in the case.
