A transient man charged with multiple felony counts of theft was arraigned earlier this month.
According to police, Justin N. Caughey, 23, stole a victim’s phone and wallet from a McCulloch Boulevard business on Feb. 23, and was later found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Officers arrived at the location that evening after receiving reports of the theft. According to the victim, her new iPhone 10 and her wallet were stolen when she left them on her table to play games with friends. Police advised the victim to contact her bank and freeze her accounts until her wallet and credit cards could be accounted for.
Officers later viewed surveillance footage from the scene of the theft, which allegedly showed Caughey taking the victim’s belongings before leaving the scene. According to the report, witnesses told police the suspect had a distinctive facial tattoo. Witnesses further investigated, the report said, and found Caughey’s Facebook page – which allegedly showed a recent photo showing him to be wearing clothing similar to that of the figure recorded by the business’ security cameras.
A friend of the victim arranged a meeting between the victim and Caughey at the business in an effort to have her phone returned to her, the report said. Officers detained Caughey when he arrived at the scene.
According to the report, officers asked Caughey a series of questions, to each of which he allegedly replied: “I don’t recall.”
Caughey was arrested at the scene, and office attempted to locate Caughey’s vehicle in the business’ parking lot. According to police, Caughey’s vehicle was identified as stolen out of Colorado.
He was charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of a credit card, one count of identity theft and one felony count of theft. As of Thursday, Caughey remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear April 3 in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference.
—Today’s News-Herald
