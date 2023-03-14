Residents on some of Lake Havasu City’s more winding roads have seen the possible damage that can occur when a driver strikes their curbside mailbox. But on Bison Boulevard this weekend, the mailbox didn’t go down without a fight.
A Lake Havasu City man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly crashed into a mailbox, before striking a boulder on the front lawn of a residence on the 4000 block of Bison Boulevard. According to police, 31-year-old Thomas W. Hopple may have done so while intoxicated, and fled the scene of the accident afterward.
According to Lake Havasu City Police officers, debris and a mailbox had been scattered across the street after the accident took place. The offending vehicle, identified as a gray Ford F-150, was found inoperable, with major front-end damage and a flat tire at the scene. Responding officers also allegedly found an open can of beer in the vehicle’s cup holder.
Officers used license plate information from the vehicle to determine Hopple as its owner, and traveled to Hopple’s home on Duke Lane to speak with him. According to the police report, Hopple appeared to have visible, bleeding injuries to the left side of his face, and to his knee.
When questioned, Hopple allegedly told police that he suffered his injuries in a dirt bike accident earlier in the evening, and denied driving his truck or leaving his home afterward.
According to the police report, officers observed the odor of alcohol on Hopple’s breath, as well as other signs of possible intoxication.
Hopple reportedly refused to give a breath sample while in custody to determine his possible level of intoxication. Officers obtained a warrant to take a sample of Hopple’s blood to test his blood-alcohol concentration. The results of that test remained pending as of this week.
