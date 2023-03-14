Residents on some of Lake Havasu City’s more winding roads have seen the possible damage that can occur when a driver strikes their curbside mailbox. But on Bison Boulevard this weekend, the mailbox didn’t go down without a fight.

A Lake Havasu City man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly crashed into a mailbox, before striking a boulder on the front lawn of a residence on the 4000 block of Bison Boulevard. According to police, 31-year-old Thomas W. Hopple may have done so while intoxicated, and fled the scene of the accident afterward.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.