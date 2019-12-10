A Lake Havasu City man is accused of hitting a parked vehicle in a driveway last week, while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police responded to a Rocking Horse Drive residence Dec. 6 after witnesses reported the hit-and-run accident. After the accident, police say the 19-year-old Havasu resident Brennen S. Williams left the scene, but returned minutes later to tell the victim what happened.
In their initial investigation, officers concluded that Williams’ vehicle had been traveling south on Pintail Drive when it lost control, left the roadway and collided with the victim’s unoccupied vehicle. When questioned by police, Williams allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving, and said he returned to the scene to take responsibility for the accident.
Williams agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, the report said, but was unable to complete them. He was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where a breath test allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.186%. He has been charged with extreme DUI and criminal damage to property.
