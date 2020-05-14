A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he kicked open the door of a recently-built Industrial Boulevard apartment.
According to police, an apartment overseer was told by construction workers at the scene that one or more people appeared to have entered one of the apartments at the location. The overseer inspected each unoccupied residence before allegedly encountering two individuals, who soon left the area in a van. When the overseer allegedly noticed the door of one of the units was ajar, and adorned with a fresh footprint, she contacted police dispatchers.
Officers soon located the van, which by a woman who has not been identified by police. According alleged statements by the woman, the van had overheated, and she needed to use the restroom that afternoon. She and her boyfriend, identified by police as 29-year-old Zachery M. Garrett, pulled into the parking lot at the apartments and checked for an available facility, the woman allegedly said.
When officers searched the area, police say Garrett was found laying behind a truck, on the other side of a nearby wash. According to the report, Garrett had kicked in the door of the apartment unit, which he and his girlfriend allegedly entered. According to the woman’s alleged statements, Garrett told her he’d found the door to the unit already open, and he had not told her how he gained entry.
Garrett has been charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property. Garrett was also found to be in violation of a felony probation sentence, the report said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Garrett remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
