A man accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit that left one deputy wounded earlier this week made his initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon.
The injured deputy, identified by the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office as T. Saben, received only minor injuries to his leg during the chase.
Patrick D. Kalember, 65, was booked into Mohave County Jail Thursday morning on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in a drug-related offense, unlawful flight from law enforcement and aggravated assault against an officer. During an initial court appearance in Lake Havasu City Justice Court, Kalember’s bond was set at $1,000.
According to La Paz County Sheriff’s officials, deputies attempted to stop Kalember’s vehicle in Parker Wednesday evening, after they allegedly saw him driving at 96 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone. Kalember allegedly sped away from deputies who pursued him. According to initial reports, Kalember nearly struck two deputies before fleeing north on State Route 95.
Deputies pursued Kalember, with both suspect and officers approaching speeds of 120 miles per hour in light traffic. Kalember allegedly turned into the entrance of Cattail Cove State Park, about 16 miles south of Lake Havasu City, and drove through the park before turning around to leave. One deputy attempted to block Kalember’s exit as another pursued, the report said. The deputy who attempted to block Kalember’s path was ultimately injured when Kalember’s vehicle allegedly struck him during his escape.
Kalember continued onto State Route 95 toward Havasu, and La Paz County deputies were joined in the pursuit by officers of the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Kalember allegedly continued to evade officers until about 11 p.m. Wednesday, after he stopped at a Terrible’s convenience store location at the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and State Route 95. Police officials say Kalember was heard bragging about the chase, and witnesses allegedly contacted law enforcement to report his location.
According to Terrible’s store manager Kimberly Wilhelm, the incident did not disrupt the store’s business.
During the pursuit, law enforcement officers described Kalember as “armed and dangerous.” Kalember has previously served two prison terms: One for felony charges of criminal damage to property, for which he served 2.5 years beginning in 2000. He was later convicted on charges of aggravated assault, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison in 2003.
Maricopa County prosecutors most recently filed a felony complaint against Kalember in November, on charges including possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, driving in excess of 85 miles per hour, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
