A Kingman resident has been charged with arson and criminal damage to property this week, after police say he set fire to a gas station fuel pump.
According to the Kingman Police Department, 37-year-old Eduardo R. Rios allegedly pumped fuel at the business directly onto the ground, before lighting that fuel on fire. An employee at the gas station activated an emergency shut-off switch at the location, after the fire reportedly spread to the fuel pump.
Police say Rios left the scene prior to responding officers’ arrival, but was allegedly identified via video surveillance footage from the business. Rios was familiar to Kingman Police officers – he had been arrested and released on a criminal citation about an hour prior to the reported arson.
Investigators later found Rios at his home in Kingman, and he was arrested without incident. When questioned by detectives in the case, Rios allegedly admitted to his involvement in the offense. Alcohol impairment was believed to have been a factor.
— Today’s News-Herald
