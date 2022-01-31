A man is in custody on $1 million bond after a shooting incident upriver in the early morning hours of Saturday. Martin Patch was arrested following the incident at The Bar, which is located at 10172 Riverside Drive, near the junction of Riverside Drive and State Route 95.
La Paz County Sheriff Will Ponce said the incident occurred at 1:59 a.m. Saturday as the bar was closing. Patch was asked to leave after he allegedly disputed his bill. He then became belligerent and started to fight with another patron. He was escorted out of the establishment and told never to return.
Ponce said Patch allegedly went to his car and retrieved a handgun, which he then began shooting into the building. One patron was shot in the arm and was later flown out for treatment.
The Bar employees called 911 and Sheriff’s Deputies and Parker Police officers responded. At 2:09 a.m., a Parker Police officer identified Patch, who was still on the premises. A scuffle occurred, but officers were able to take him into custody.
Sheriff’s Deputies booked Patch into the La Paz County Detention Facility. He’s facing one count of attempted homicide and five counts of aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.