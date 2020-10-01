A Lake Havasu City man was arrested in mid-September on charges of misdemeanor assault. The victim told police he had attempted to sexually assault her.
Police were called to a Havasu address Sept. 15 after receiving reports of an attempted sexual assault. The victim was found sitting in her car, in the street in front of her house. According to the police report, the victim appeared to be crying, short of breath, shaking and unable to speak at times. The victim denied medical attention before officers questioned her at the scene.
According to the report, the victim was an ex-girlfriend of California suspect Stephen R. Williams, 22, of Fontana. Despite their breakup, the victim said she and Williams still spent time together. The victim allegedly told officers that Williams had sexually assaulted her in the past, which she never reported. Police say Williams and the victim were alone at his grandparents’ home when Williams allegedly grabbed her.
She struggled, the victim said, but was unable to free herself as he pinned her to the ground.
The victim allegedly convinced Williams to release her. When she rose from the floor, Williams allegedly told her to remove her clothing. When she refused, Williams allegedly shoved her onto the bed nearby. Police say the victim pleaded with Williams, and convinced him that she would go out with him.
According to the report, the victim told Williams she would go with him to the lake. He released her, the report said, and they traveled to the Island – but not before stopping at a nearby convenience store. The victim asked Williams to go inside and buy her a drink. When he went inside, the victim drove away from the scene and contacted police dispatchers.
Officers searched for Williams in the area of Downtown Havasu, and found him near the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Bounty Lane. Williams was questioned at the scene.
According to statements allegedly made to police by Williams, he and the victim broke up about a year prior. But in the past year, he and the victim have been in contact and have recently been spending time together. Williams allegedly said he asked the victim to renew their relationship. When she refused, Williams said he told the victim to leave, and began packing her belongings into her bag.
Williams allegedly told police the victim tried to stop him by scratching him, and attacked him. According to the report, he said he held the victim until she calmed down. They eventually made up, Williams allegedly said, and went to the marina to rent a personal watercraft for the day. When they stopped at the convenience store, Williams said the victim abandoned him.
He told police he was on his way home when officers stopped him. Investigators allegedly observed red scratches on the inside of his right forearm, as well as scratches on his lower back.
Based on testimony allegedly given by Williams and the victim, officers arrested Williams at the scene on misdemeanor charges of assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence.
