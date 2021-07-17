A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for driving under the influence with a suspended license.
According to the police report, on July 9, a Lake Havasu City Police officer was parked near the intersection of Mulberry and Swanson Avenue, when they saw a silver 2017 Jeep Wrangler blow through the four-way stop. The officer says in their report that they followed the Jeep and observed it weaving and crossing over the broken white line.
The report says the officers initiated a traffic stop and approached the driver, who was identified as Jorge Aguilar. Police say that Aguilar was sweating profusely, had bloodshot eyes and slight slurred speech. The officer then ran a records check on Aguilar, which showed he had a suspended license from a previous DUI.
The officer had Aguilar perform some field sobriety tests and determined that Aguilar was not okay to drive. Aguilar was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail where a search warrant was obtained for his blood. Aguilar was booked on aggravated DUI and a civil citation for a stop sign violation.
