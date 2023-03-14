A homeless Oregon man was arrested Monday after he was allegedly found in possession of 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The suspect was also identified as a convicted sex offender, who was wanted on a 2018 warrant.
Jared R. Rice, 44, was reportedly found on Monday beneath the bridge of Highway 95, near Aztec Road in Fort Mohave. Deputies identified Rice at the scene, and took Rice into custody upon discovering the alleged contraband on his person during a search.
