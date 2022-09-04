YUCCA -- A Yuman woman is dead and a man has been arrested on second degree murder charges.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a home in the 3700 block of W. 12435 South St in Yucca around 12:37 a.m. Saturday about a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman and a man who had injuries that appeared to be the result of an assault.
The following investigation by detectives revealed that Justin James Jarvy, 33, and Michelle Bock-Caswell, 32, were living together at the home. They got into a fight and Bock-Caswell began yelling for help, according to the sheriff’s department. Two other people that live on the property entered the home and found Jarvy on top of the woman, holding her in a choke hold around her neck. The two people yelled at Jarvy to get off the victim, but he allegedly refused and the woman was unresponsive. Deputies say one of the witnesses got into a fight with Jarvy to keep him away from the woman, an dJarvy began threatening the two people.
When deputies arrived, Bock-Caswell was declared dead at the scene.
Jarvy was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries received while being removed from the victim. He was released from the hospital and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Center where he was booked for 2nd Degree Murder, according to the sheriff’s department. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, a news release said.
