Justin Jarvy

YUCCA -- A Yuman woman is dead and a man has been arrested on second degree murder charges.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a home in the 3700 block of W. 12435 South St in Yucca around 12:37 a.m. Saturday about a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman and a man who had injuries that appeared to be the result of an assault.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.