A Lake Havasu City man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck and crashed into the garage door of a Lake Havasu Avenue residence.
Police were called to the location shortly after midnight, where Joseph M. Shilosky, 30, was found at the scene. According to statements allegedly made by Shilosky, he had been on his way from Phoenix to his Fisherman Drive address, and briefly fell asleep while driving. He woke at the intersection of Avalon and Lake Havasu Avenues, Shilosky allegedly said, and activated his brakes prior to crashing into the victim’s garage door.
Shilosky said he had not consumed alcohol or drugs prior to driving. Police say Shilosky agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, which he was allegedly unable to complete.
Shilosky was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI. At the facility, Shilosky agreed to have his blood drawn, to test his possible level of intoxication.
No injuries were reported.
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study last year showed that fatigued drivers were responsible for 697 fatalities throughout 2019.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, such drivers may show similar symptoms to those who drive while intoxicated.
