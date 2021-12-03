A Fort Mohave man was arrested last month on charges of aggravated assault against an officer after Mohave County investigators say he resisted arrest during a traffic stop in the area of Mohave Valley.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Allen J. Pino, 35, was allegedly seen by patrol deputies while driving recklessly on Nov. 12 in the Bullhead City area. Deputies say the vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed, quickly merging lanes and cutting off several vehicles. Deputies attempted to stop Pino, who allegedly continued before allegedly running a stop sign and pulling off of the roadway.
Pino allegedly exited his vehicle and attempted to flee from deputies on foot, according to an incident report in the case. Deputies pursued Pino, the report said, and Pino struggled with deputies as they attempted to apprehend him. According to the report, a Good Samaritan arrived at the scene and aided deputies in restraining the suspect.
According to the report, Pino smelled strongly of alcohol at the time of his arrest. Pino refused to submit to a breath test at the scene, investigators said, and Pino was transported to Valley View Medical Center as deputies obtained a warrant to draw Pino’s blood for future testing.
One of the deputies involved in Pino’s arrest suffered minor abrasions, but was otherwise unharmed.
As of Friday, Pino remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against an officer, resisting arrest and unlawful flight from law enforcement. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges may be brought against Pino, pending the results of blood testing in the case.
