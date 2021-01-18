A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on felony charges earlier this month when he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a parked truck while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officers were called shortly after midnight on Jan. 7 to the 2200 block of Agave Bay after receiving reports of the accident. According to alleged witness statements, 47-year-old John R. Detlefson was seen traveling at a high rate of speed when he “rear-ended” the victim’s truck.
Police say Detlefson admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. According to the police report, Detlefson was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests, and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI.
According to police, Detlefson admitted to being intoxicated at the time of his arrest, and apologized for allegedly causing the accident. A test of Detlefson’s breath at Lake Havasu City Jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.199% at the time of his arrest.
Detlefson was charged with one felony count of destruction of property and counts of DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.