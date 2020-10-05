A Golden Valley man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly shooting his roommate during a physical altercation.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Roy D. Medlin contacted emergency dispatchers after the fatal shooting. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old David S. Hendrix.
Medlin was charged with second-degree murder, and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident. The investigation remains ongoing.
