A California man was arrested Memorial Day weekend after an alleged hit-and-run accident, during which police say he was piloting a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol.
According to the police report, 24-year-old Adrik M. Lopez, of Rancho Cucamonga, struck a vessel on the Bridgewater Channel, and failed to stop his watercraft and exchange information with a victim.
Responding Lake Havasu City boating officers searched for Lopez’s boat, and broadcast a request for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies to locate a vessel matching descriptions given by victims in the collision.
Lopez’ vessel was ultimately found and stopped by Arizona Game and Fish officers near the northern end of the Bridgewater Channel, and police responded to the location.
According to the report, Lopez appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene, and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day. Lopez also allegedly admitted to his involvement in the earlier accident.
Lopez was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of OUI and hit-and-run. A test of his breath at the facility allegedly showed his blood-alcohol content to be about 0.053 at the time of his arrest.
