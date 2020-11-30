The case of a man arrested this Election Day on charges of aggravated assault could be tried in Lake Havasu Municipal Court, after county prosecutors chose not to pursue felony charges last week.
John A. Benedict, 47, was arrested Nov. 3 on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a physical confrontation with a supporter of President-Elect Joe Biden. According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jefferson Pyper, however, the amount of harm ultimately inflicted by Benedict in the alleged assault did not meet the requirements for a felony assault charge.
According to a statement by Pyper on Monday, the weapon in question – a baseball bat, scrawled with anti-socialist statements and the words, “Proud Boys” – was not wielded in a manner “readily capable of causing death or serious physical injury,” as is required under state statute to justify a felony charge.
On the day of the incident, police say the victim placed a campaign sign promoting Biden near the intersection of State Route 95 and Mulberry Avenue. According to the report, the victim saw Benedict attempting to remove his sign, and confronted him.
Police say that when confronted, Benedict attempted to tear the campaign sign in half. Unable to do so, he threw the sign across the road, about 15 feet from the victim. When the victim walked to retrieve his sign, police say Benedict approached the victim with the aluminum bat in his hands.
Benedict allegedly swung the weapon, and the victim raised his arms to defend himself. According to the police report, the bat fell from Benedict’s grasp when it struck the victim’s arm, and the victim retrieved it. The two men struggled for the weapon, police say, before Benedict released it and drew a can of mace from his pocket.
But according to the report, Benedict held the can of mace backward when he attempted to spray the victim. When Benedict attempted to activate the can of mace, police say the spray intended for the victim allegedly discharged into his own face.
The victim did not receive serious injuries during the alleged assault, and did not request medical treatment when contacted by officers.
Benedict was initially held in custody at Mohave County Jail on two felony counts of aggravated assault. As of Monday, Benedict appeared to no longer be in the jail’s custody.
Pyper said he believes Lake Havasu City prosecutors will pursue misdemeanor assault charges against Benedict. Officials from the Lake Havasu City Prosecutors Office told Today’s News-Herald to call on Friday for more information in the case.
