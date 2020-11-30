A Montana man was arrested early Saturday on charges of DUI after officers say he was involved in a vehicle accident while intoxicated.
Witnesses allegedly reported that Kenneth T. Stevens, 63, of Huson, struck the victim’s vehicle while driving near the intersection of Chenoweth Drive and State Route 95. Police say that Stevens appeared to be intoxicated when officers arrived. Stevens allegedly submitted to a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, which police say he was unable to complete.
Stevens was arrested at the scene, and his vehicle was towed. A test of Stevens’ breath at Lake Havasu City Jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.15% at the time of his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.