San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Needles address this week after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. But according to sheriff’s officials, law enforcement didn’t have to look far for the alleged thief.
Deputies soon found Needles resident David Friele, 58, who was allegedly in possession of the vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in Fort Mohave. Friele was taken into custody at the scene, and the victim recovered his vehicle from the parking lot without further incident.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office completed a report on the incident this week, and is expected to forward that report to the county district attorney’s office for further review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.