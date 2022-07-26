A Golden Valley man was arrested this weekend, and another is at large in the shooting death of a Mohave County resident.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Golden Valley residence Sunday afternoon after receiving reports that two of the home’s occupants had been shot at the scene. The victims were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims - identified as 33-year-old Michael R. Walker, was pronounced dead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.