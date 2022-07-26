A Golden Valley man was arrested this weekend, and another is at large in the shooting death of a Mohave County resident.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Golden Valley residence Sunday afternoon after receiving reports that two of the home’s occupants had been shot at the scene. The victims were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims - identified as 33-year-old Michael R. Walker, was pronounced dead.
Initial witness testimony in the case led detectives to believe that two victims entered the home and attempted to gain access to a bedroom. A single gunshot was fired from within the room, striking both Walker and the second victim, who suffered an injury to his or her left hand.
Phillip A. Carey, 37, was taken into custody later that evening, after Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives allegedly learned that he attempted to clean the scene of evidence in the shooting prior to investigators’ arrival. Carey was booked into custody at Mohave County Jail on felony evidence tampering charges.
The shooter has been identified by investigators as 28-year-old Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, also of Golden Valley..
Anyone with information in the case, or information as to Glinos’ whereabouts, is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
