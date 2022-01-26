A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery that took place in September, in the community of Desert Hills.
The robbery took place Sept. 28 at a retail store on the 3500 block of London Bridge Road, where Mohave County investigators say 39-year-old Matthew B. McWhirter held a clerk at gunpoint and demanded money from the store’s cash register.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fled the scene after the robbery, and responding law enforcement officials were unable to locate the perpetrator immediately after the incident.
Investigators say McWhirter was ultimately identified as a suspect in the alleged robbery. Deputies and Lake Havasu City Police officers located and detained McWhirter on Tuesday in Havasu. McWhirter was questioned by detectives, and charged with counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault. McWhirter’s statements during questioning were not made publicly available as of Wednesday morning.
Detectives served a search warrant at McWhirter’s home this week, where they allegedly found a distinctive shotgun, allegedly similar to the weapon used in the robbery. Detectives also allegedly found a bandana, clothing and shoes in McWhirter’s home that appeared consistent with those worn by the September robbery suspect.
As of Wednesday, McWhirter remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, pending an initial court appearance.
