Lake Havasu City police officers were called to the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting early Thursday morning.
The incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m., and officers arrived at the scene within one minute after receiving the call. According to police, responding officers found 48-year-old Robert A. Koerber behind a bar, restrained by a witness at the scene as the victim lay on the pavement nearby.
Police say Koerber was seen several minutes prior to the incident, arguing with his girlfriend at the scene. Koerber left after the argument, according to witness statements, and later returned with a firearm.
Two witnesses who saw the earlier argument attempted to stop Koerber from entering the bar with his weapon, according to police. Investigators say Koerber raised his weapon, and one of the witnesses tackled him to the ground. Koerber fired one round, striking the second witness in his forearm.
Police say the first witness struggled with Koerber before a second round was fired. The second round did not strike anyone, according to the report.
Officers arrested Koerber at the scene on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He made an initial appearance in court Thursday morning, and was held on $50,000 cash-only bond.
As of Thursday afternoon, Koerber remained in custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police, the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
