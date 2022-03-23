An alleged suspect was arrested this week in the burglary of a Southwind Avenue home.
The burglary took place on March 15, when a man police have identified as 58-year-old Lake Havasu City resident George Anderson entered the victim’s home through a side door. Police say that video surveillance footage at the residence showed Anderson stealing the victim’s wallet off of a table before leaving the scene.
The victim was in his home at the time of the alleged burglary.
Still images from the video surveillance footage were published by the Lake Havasu City Police Department and Today’s News-Herald after the incident took place. Afterward, police received multiple tips from community members indicating Anderson’s alleged involvement in the offense.
Through the police department’s investigation, officials say Anderson was also identified as a suspect in the theft a trailer that was stolen on Sunday. The trailer was ultimately recovered and returned to its owner.
Anderson was charged Tuesday with counts of second-degree burglary and theft. He was reportedly transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Jail after an initial court appearance, on two separate $5,000 bonds.
Mohave County Jail records did not show Anderson in the facility’s inmate roster as of Wednesday afternoon.
