A California man was arrested this weekend on charges of attempted murder after an alleged domestic violence incident.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Needles address at about 9 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of domestic violence at the location. When deputies arrived, they allegedly learned that 63-year-old Jeffrey Tiffany assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.
On Sunday, law enforcement officials found Tiffany on the I-40 freeway in Essex, 41 miles west of Needles. Tiffany was taken into custody and transported to San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station Jail.
Tiffany was interviewed by detectives, and charged with attempted murder. As Wednesday, Tiffany remained in custody on $1 million bond.
