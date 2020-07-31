Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Hidden Valley Drive residence last month after receiving reports of a suspected prowler.
According to alleged witness statements, the suspect was seen looking through a child’s bedroom window July 5, before being chased from the scene by the child’s father.
Officers searched the area before finding Jeremy J. Meyer, 45, who police say “possibly” matched the suspect’s physical description. Meyer was driving in a vehicle on the 3000 block of Pepperwood Drive when police stopped him to inquire as to his possible involvement.
According to the police report, Meyer allegedly told officers he was coming from a London Bridge Road restaurant, and knew nothing of the incident on Hidden Valley Drive. When Meyer retrieved his identification for officers, police say that a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue was clearly visible in his vehicle’s cup holder.
Meyer was detained at the scene as officers searched his vehicle. Police say that in addition to the alleged pipe, officers also found about 0.5 grams of marijuana inside the center console of his vehicle.
Meyer has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
