Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Brandon Lee Smith, 28 of Phoenix, on drugs and weapons charges after he was pulled over early Saturday morning in a traffic stop in Lake Havasu City.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over a black sedan for failure to signal a turn. Deputies made contact with the female driver, a male back seat passenger, and Smith, who was in the passenger seat. Deputies noted nervous behavior from all occupants of the vehicle during the stop. Deputies asked the female driver to stand by their patrol vehicle while a records check was conducted. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, the female stated there were none, according to the news release.
Deputies removed Smith from the vehicle and conducted a pat search and located a plastic baggie containing 22 fentanyl pills in his pocket. Smith was detained and he told deputies that there was a gun inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies located another baggie containing fentanyl pills and 2 grams of methamphetamine in a pouch in the back seat, the release said. A loose fentanyl pill was located in the passenger seat, a black handgun, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia were also located inside the vehicle. While being interviewed, Smith admitted to telling the female driver to not disclose that there was a weapon inside the vehicle.
The female driver was cited for her traffic violation and misconduct involving weapons and was released from the scene. The back seat male passenger was also released. None of the occupants claimed ownership of the pouch containing fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, so all occupants of the vehicle were cited for the illegal drug possession. A total of 33 grams (pills) of fentanyl was recovered from the vehicle.
Brandon Lee Smith was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman without incident.
