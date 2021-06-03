A Bullhead City man was arrested Saturday on drug-related charges Saturday during a Mohave Valley traffic stop.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Danny W. Rutherford attempted to provide deputies with a false name during the traffic stop. When confronted, Rutherford allegedly admitted to an active warrant for his arrest.
A female passenger in the vehicle, and the vehicle’s registered owner, allegedly gave deputies permission to search the vehicle. Deputies allegedly found 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside, as well as a digital scale. According to the report, Rutherford admitted to ownership of the items, and was arrested at the scene.
Rutherford has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.
