A Mohave Valley man was arrested during a traffic stop last Thursday, on charges related to area drug sales.
The driver, identified by county law enforcement as Dustin C. Jamison, 27, was allegedly driving without identification. When asked, deputies say Jamison gave a false name. According to the report, Jamison was found in possession of a wallet that contained his social security card which bore his actual name.
Deputies allegedly learned that Jamison was wanted under an active arrest warrant, and he was detained at the scene. According to the report, Jamison was found in possession of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket, and a search of his vehicle allegedly yielded a glass pipe and several syringes.
Jamison was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.